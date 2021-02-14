iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 15.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

