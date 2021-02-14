iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. 3,924,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,097. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

