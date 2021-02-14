iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $76.30.

