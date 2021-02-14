iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

