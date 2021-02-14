iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 41.3% in January

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGRN stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

