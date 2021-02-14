iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,331,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,474,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.