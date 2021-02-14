iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ IBTA opened at $25.36 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

