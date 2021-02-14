iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $34,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

IBDO stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

