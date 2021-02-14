iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,195,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.