iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,612,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,576,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,336. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

