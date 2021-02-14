iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 28,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,305. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 245,190 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

