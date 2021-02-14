iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.