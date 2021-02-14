iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

