iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

