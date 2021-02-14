iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

