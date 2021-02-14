iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after buying an additional 1,119,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $42.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.