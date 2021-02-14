iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 22,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

