iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. 17,440,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,993,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

