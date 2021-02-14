iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Boosted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 167,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day moving average is $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

