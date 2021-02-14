iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 296.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.