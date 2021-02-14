IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the January 14th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
