IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the January 14th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.