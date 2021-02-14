Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 14th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,780.0 days.
Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
About Isuzu Motors
