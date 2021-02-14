Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 14th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,780.0 days.

Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

