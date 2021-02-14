ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEX remained flat at $$4.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. ITEX has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

