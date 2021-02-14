ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

