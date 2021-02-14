Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $114.90. 513,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,229. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

