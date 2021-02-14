James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. James River Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

Several analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 240,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

