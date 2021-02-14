James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,149,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

