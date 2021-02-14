James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,070 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of James River Group worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in James River Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

