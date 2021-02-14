Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,205.50. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,235.80 and a one year high of $3,235.80.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

