Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,205.50. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,235.80 and a one year high of $3,235.80.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.