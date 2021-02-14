Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Jardine Strategic stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. Jardine Strategic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
Jardine Strategic Company Profile
