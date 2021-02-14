Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Jardine Strategic stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. Jardine Strategic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

