Jarvis+ Market Cap Tops $482,036.07 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $482,036.07 and approximately $161,297.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.00952686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.12 or 0.05125742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

