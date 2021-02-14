Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.