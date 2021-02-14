Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $121,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

