JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ JD opened at $99.31 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $101.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

