Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JRONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.60. 3,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

