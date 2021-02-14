Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.61 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $143,536.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars.

