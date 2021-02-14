JLP Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 355,410 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 355,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Summit Hotel Properties makes up about 2.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of INN opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

