JLP Asset Management LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

JLP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.