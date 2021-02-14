JLP Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 7.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

