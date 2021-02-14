JLP Asset Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 5.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,823,000 after buying an additional 164,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

