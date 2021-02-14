Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $94,302.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00974359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.95 or 0.05221328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,853,082,466 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

