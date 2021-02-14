John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359.78 ($4.70).

WG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05). Insiders purchased a total of 4,518 shares of company stock worth $1,331,942 over the last quarter.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 299.40 ($3.91). The stock had a trading volume of 875,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

