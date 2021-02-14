Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Johnson & Johnson also posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.