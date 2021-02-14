Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 105.8% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

