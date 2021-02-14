Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

