Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,818.54

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $39,818.54 and $6,855.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.00989173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.73 or 0.05256512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

