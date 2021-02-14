Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

JLL stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $171.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

