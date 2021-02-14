JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

