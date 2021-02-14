Juggernaut (JGN) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $447,731.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00272843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00105149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059377 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

