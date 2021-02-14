Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jumbo has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.